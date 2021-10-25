Weather Forecast For Checotah
CHECOTAH, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
