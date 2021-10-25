CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Checotah, OK

Weather Forecast For Checotah

Checotah (OK) Weather Channel
Checotah (OK) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CHECOTAH, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

