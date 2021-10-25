Greenwich Takes North America On Doc NYC Premiere ‘Let Me Be Me’

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has picked up North American rights on Let Me Be Me , Dan Crane and Katie Taber’s documentary that will have its world premiere at Doc NYC this year.

The film is the latest from producer Jenifer Westphal’s Wavelength ( Won’t You Be My Neighbor? ).

When the Westphal family learned that their six-year-old Kyle was on the Autism spectrum, they feared they might never develop a real connection to their child. Withdrawn and constantly wrapping himself in fabric and blankets, Kyle was retreating from the world around him. Determined to find a way to connect, his parents embarked on an intense and radical journey which involved compassionately joining Kyle in his unique behaviors. Twenty years later, the entire family looks back at Kyle’s journey.

“It was incredible to have so much footage of young Kyle, and to be able to track his development from an isolated boy, seemingly trapped in his own world, to the gregarious, sweet and immensely talented adult he grew up to become,” commented co-director Dan Crane. “The details of Kyle’s story are unique but his family’s path toward radical acceptance will speak to anyone interested in challenging the neurotypical status quo,” added co-director Katie Taber.

Let Me Be Me was produced by Wavelength’s Joe Plummer ( Cusp ) with Wavelength CEO Jenifer Westphal ( Where’s My Roy Cohn? ) as an executive producer. Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the acquisition with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.