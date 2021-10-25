CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Greenwich Takes North America On Doc NYC Premiere ‘Let Me Be Me’

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kaydp_0cbpUm1700

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has picked up North American rights on Let Me Be Me , Dan Crane and Katie Taber’s documentary that will have its world premiere at Doc NYC this year.

The film is the latest from producer Jenifer Westphal’s Wavelength ( Won’t You Be My Neighbor? ).

When the Westphal family learned that their six-year-old Kyle was on the Autism spectrum, they feared they might never develop a real connection to their child. Withdrawn and constantly wrapping himself in fabric and blankets, Kyle was retreating from the world around him. Determined to find a way to connect, his parents embarked on an intense and radical journey which involved compassionately joining Kyle in his unique behaviors. Twenty years later, the entire family looks back at Kyle’s journey.

“It was incredible to have so much footage of young Kyle, and to be able to track his development from an isolated boy, seemingly trapped in his own world, to the gregarious, sweet and immensely talented adult he grew up to become,” commented co-director Dan Crane. “The details of Kyle’s story are unique but his family’s path toward radical acceptance will speak to anyone interested in challenging the neurotypical status quo,” added co-director Katie Taber.

Let Me Be Me was produced by Wavelength’s Joe Plummer ( Cusp ) with Wavelength CEO Jenifer Westphal ( Where’s My Roy Cohn? ) as an executive producer. Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the acquisition with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
MOVIES
Deadline

National Hispanic Media Coalition Reveals Lineup For Its Annual Latino Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: The National Hispanic Media Coalition revealed its lineup for the upcoming 7th Annual Offical Latino Film and Arts Festival to be presented virtually from Nov. 26 to 28. Titles include Welcome to Our World, directed by Alfredo Ramos, with performances by Danny Trejo, Emilio Rivera, and Valente Rodriguez. The feature tells the story of Freddie, a young and irresponsible supermarket box boy who is forced to rise to the occasion when his father (Trejo) has a work-related accident. Freddie must now assume the role of “the man of the house and keep the family from going homeless with hilarious results. “The...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Last Night In Soho’ “Achieved What We Wanted,” Says Focus Features: Pros & Cons Of Wide Releasing Arthouse Films – Specialty Box Office

Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho is an arthouse film that opened on 3,000 screens — a gamble in a theatrical market where multiplex-goers have been mostly turning out for big-budget, high-octane studio franchises. (Dune, Halloween Kills and No Time To Die took top spots this weekend, a soft one overall where Halloween parties may have dinged October’s stellar recovery.) Except for Downton Abbey, Focus has almost never launched a film on that many screens, period. Pre-Covid, it would surely have rolled out the 1960s-themed psychological thriller over weeks in a “platform” release starting with arthouses. But the pandemic has blurred...
MOVIES
WDIO-TV

'Hockeyland' film set to premiere Nov. 13th at DOC NYC Fest

A release date has been set for Mountain Iron filmmakers JT and Tommy Haines' third hockey documentary 'Hockeyland'. The Northland Films newest product will world premiere November 13th at the DOC NYC documentary film festival in New York City. Featuring the 2019-2020 Hermantown and Eveleth-Gilbert boys hockey teams, the film...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cohn
Person
Dan Crane
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
Variety

FiGa Films Picks Up Brazilian AIDS Film, ‘The First Fallen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Miami-based sales and distribution company FiGa Films, led by Sandro Fiorin, has picked up worldwide sales rights to Brazilian AIDS inception drama “The First Fallen” (“Los Primeiros Soldados”) by Rodrigo de Oliveira. Set to world premiere at the Mannheim-Heidelberg Int’l Film Festival, where it will also vie for the top prize, “The First Fallen” traces the beginning of the AIDS crisis in the early 1980s when the first wave of the AIDS epidemic hit Brazil. The story begins in 1983 in a small Brazilian town where a group of LGBTQIA+ men and women are celebrating the New Year and have no idea...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM 2021 Speaker Lineup More Global, Diverse

The aisles of the Lowes Hotel will again be empty of film executives this year but the good and the great of the indie film industry will still be packing into the virtual AFM. The five-day line-up of speakers and sessions featured for AFM 2021, which runs Nov. 1 – 5, includes top veterans of the independent business, among them XYZ partner Nick Spicer, Participant exec Liesl Copland, Millennium Film President Jeffrey Greenstein and Elevated Film Sales boss Cassian Elwes. In total, the 2021 AFM will feature some 150 speakers in keynotes and panels covering everything from pitching projects to the development...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sarah Drew Inks Two-Picture Deal With Lifetime; Will Headline Holiday Films For It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy alumna Sarah Drew, who starred in two of Lifetime’s highest-rated holiday movies, is returning to the A&E Networks cable channel with a two-picture deal. Under the pact, Drew will star in, write and executive produce holiday films for the network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate. One of the films currently in development, Reindeer Games, is an original script written by Drew. Additionally, Drew will star in the newly greenlight original movie, Stolen Hearts: The Lizbeth Meredith Story (working title). Reindeer Games follows a fading Hollywood star who returns to his small tight knit hometown post breakup....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doc Nyc#Greenwich Entertainment#North American#Endeavor Content
Deadline

Palma Pictures: ‘The Crown’, ‘Love Island’, ‘Night Manager’ Production Services Outfit Enters Original Drama Game

EXCLUSIVE: A Spanish production services outfit with credits including The Crown, The Night Manager and Love Island has entered the original drama game. Palma Pictures, which has serviced more than 25 features/TV series and 2000 commercials over the past three decades, will open Palma Pictures Studios in London with immediate effect. The Studios opens with a number of shows in development, including a TV adaptation of West End comedy show String vs Spitta written by Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe, a mini-series, Love Jack, inspired by the secret love affair between Gunilla Von Post and John F. Kennedy and a Palma-set TV show based on novels by best-selling Swedish writer Mons Kallentoft. Execs Trent Walton and Mike Day will oversee the scripted hub’s day-to-day operation, “drawing upon our Scandinavian, Spanish and British roots, to combine the work of international authors and writers to tell nuanced local stories with global reach,” according to Walton. Palma, which was founded in 1993 by Ola Holmgren and wife Grete, has provided production services to a wealth of big budget dramas of late including BBC1’s The Mallorca Files and Us and Amazon’s Hanna. It employs 45 staff from more than 10 different countries and operates the Mediterranean Production Centre, a purpose-built studio complex.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Colcoa at 25: Festival Marks a Quarter Century of French Film in Los Angeles

Despite being the world capital of the film and TV industry, Los Angeles has never been a particularly hospitable place to stage a film festival. Which makes it all the more surprising that one of the city’s longest-running, most successful fests happens to be one dedicated entirely to French cinema. First known as City of Lights, City of Angels, the Colcoa French Film Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, returning to its longtime home at the DGA Theater Complex for a week’s worth of primo Franco fare. Opening with the Juliette Binoche-starrer “Between Two Worlds,” the festival will screen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Saban Films Grabs Rights to Ryan Phillippe Mountaineering Thriller ‘Summit Fever’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has nabbed North American rights to the thriller “Summit Fever,” starring Ryan Phillippe and directed by Julian Gilbey. Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley and producer Marc Goldberg brokered the deal. The story of an English climber who, along with his friends, sets out to conquer “the Big Three” – the Matterhorn, the Eiger and Mont Blanc — but they hit deadly challenges.  Freddie Thorp and Mathilde Warnier co-star. The pic, currently in post-production, was shot at altitudes as high as 3,000 meters-plus above sea level, and the cast trained as climbers. Andrew Loveday, Tiernan Hanby and Marc Goldberg produced. “We’re thrilled to work with such a talented director. Julian’s passion and climbing expertise are evident throughout this adrenaline-filled adventure,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “With stellar performances from the cast who fully committed to their roles and trained to climb ahead of filming, we’re excited to share ‘Summit Fever’ with North American audiences.” Gilbey, a highly-experienced mountaineer in his spare time, said: “‘Summit Fever’ will bring the audience right to the edge. They’ll experience the same adrenaline as I do while operating the camera above thirteen thousand feet.” The British indie is produced by Haymarket Films in association with Head Gear Films and Metrol Technology, LipSync and Soho Film Development. International sales are being handled by Blue Box Intl., a division of Capstone.  
MOVIES
Deadline

20th/Hulu Conjure ‘The Boogeyman’ From Stephen King Short; Rob Savage Directs & 21 Laps Produces

EXCLUSIVE: 20th/Hulu are moving forward with The Boogeyman, a two-hour film based on the Stephen King short story. Production will be this winter/spring in New Orleans. Rob Savage (Host and Dashcam) is set to direct. 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine & Dan Cohen are producing. Mark Heyman (Black Swan) has been writing the script which Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and Akela Cooper (Malignant) wrote the original drafts. It was originally developed by 21 Laps as a Fox film and now will find new life through Hulu. They’ll begin prep and casting quickly to start early next...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

‘Butcher’s Crossing’: ‘The White Lotus’ Actor Fred Hechinger To Star Opposite Nicolas Cage In Gabe Polsky Western

EXCLUSIVE: Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus, Pam & Tommy) has landed a lead role opposite Nicolas Cage in Gabe Polsky’s Western Butcher’s Crossing, adapted from John Williams’ 1960 novel. In the film scripted by Polsky and Liam Satre-Meloy, Hechinger will play Will Andrews, a naive Harvard student who heads west in 1874 to fulfill his dream of seeing the country and living off the land. Will agrees to fund a dangerous but potentially lucrative expedition to Colorado, led by Miller (Cage), an experienced hunter obsessed with a near-mythological buffalo herd he once glimpsed in the Rockies. As the weeks and then months...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The List’: Jonah Platt, Chrissie Fit, Will Peltz & Zach Reino Board Indie Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Jonah Platt (Being the Ricardos), Chrissie Fitt (I Know What You Did Last Summer), Will Peltz (13 Minutes) and Zach Reino (Brews Brothers) have joined Halston Sage, Christian Navarro and Gregg Sulkin in the cast of The List, the indie comedy from director Melissa Miller Costanzo. The film written by Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo centers on Abby (Sage), a woman who is about to get married, for whom everything is perfect. Until she finds out her fiancé Matt (Platt) has slept with a celebrity from his “free pass” list. To get her mind off things, Abby and her best friend...
MOVIES
Deadline

Montclair Honors ‘The Worst Person In The World; ”Disfluency’ Wins Narrative Award At Austin Film Festival – Fest Briefs

The Montclair Film Festival (MFF) unveiled its 2021 winners, with Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person In The World taking the top prize. This year’s festival featured four competitive categories: Fiction, Documentary, Future/ Now, and New Jersey Filmmaking. Additionally, the Fiction and Documentary juries also awarded films for the festival’s Short Film competitions. The MFF also announced the festival’s 2021 Audience Awards and Junior Jury prizes. The Festival’s 2021 Audience Awards were given to Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh for fiction feature; Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, directed by Dave Wooley for Non-Fiction Feature; Flee directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, for...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Deadline

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions & Stage 6 Films Expand Ranks – AFM

EXCLUSIVE:  As the American Film Market kicks off this week, Deadline has learned about some executive changes at Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and Stage 6 Films. Jon Freedberg has been promoted to EVP Content Strategy & Operations of the division. He began with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions in 2008 and has been instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of the group’s slate of more than 25 titles per year. Using innovative deal structures, he has helped Stage 6 Films land rights to commercial successes such as Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, and Arrival, starring Amy Adams. He has also handled prestige titles...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jeremy Irons & Tobin Bell Lead Cast In Darren Lynn Bousman Horror ‘Cello’; Pic Among Growing Number Of Productions To Film In Saudi Arabia

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s an interesting one. Production has just wrapped on Cello, an under-the-radar English- and Arabic-language horror movie shot in Saudi Arabia by Saw filmmaker Darren Lynn Bousman. Oscar winner Jeremy Irons (House of Gucci) and Saw star Tobin Bell lead cast alongside Syrian actor Samer Ismail (The Day I Lost My Shadow) and Saudi actress Elham Ali (Ashman), in the story of an aspiring cellist who learns that the cost of his brand-new cello is a lot more insidious than he first thought. Pic is scripted by Turki Al Alshikh, based on his novel. The film, shot on location in Saudi Arabia and the Czech Republic,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Brat: An ’80s Story’: Andrew McCarthy To Direct Documentary Based On His Memoir For Network Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Network Entertainment has optioned Andrew McCarthy’s bestselling memoir Brat: An ’80s Story and will produce a documentary adaptation, the company said Monday. McCarthy, who rose to fame in the 1980s with roles in such classics as St. Elmo’s Fire, Pretty in Pink and Weekend at Bernie’s, long has pondered what it has meant to him to be an integral member of the iconic group of movie stars known as the Brat Pack. Writing the book, released earlier this year, answered many questions that he’s wrestled with throughout his life. But it also brought up more. Was being identified as a...
MOVIES
FANGORIA

Exclusive ALTER Premiere: PIECES OF ME

Today we have an exclusive premiere of Julia Max's Pieces of Me ahead of its ALTER debut. In this short film, "a struggling young starlet uncovers a deadly secret which may be the key to the fame and fortune she so desperately craves." Max says this "was heavily inspired by my years as an actor. I see this film as an exploration of the relentless pursuit of unachievable beauty standards, and the extreme lengths people have to go to in order to 'make it'".
MOVIES
Deadline

Halloween Scares Off Box Office: ‘Dune’ $15M+; ‘My Hero Academia’ $6M+, ‘Last Night In Soho’ & ‘Antlers’ Tie $4M

Sunday AM Writethru after Saturday AM update: The first full Halloween celebration in two years is taking its toll on the domestic box office, a grey cloud which many saw coming, with many trick-or-treating or attending parties last night. Essentially, whenever the holiday falls on a Sunday, it’s poised to gut the weekend as everyone celebrates on Saturday. On the bright side, Comscore is reporting that October rang up the best month to date during the pandemic with $638M, beating July’s $583.8M. And, yes, we can blame HBO Max, too, when it comes to Legendary/Warner Bros.’ expected -62% decline for Dune,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy