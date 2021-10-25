Monday rain in Gridley: Ideas to make the most of it

(GRIDLEY, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Gridley Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gridley:

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 48 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.