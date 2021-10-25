CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Charli XCX review – explosive hyperpop hedonism to exorcise the trauma of lockdown

By Alim Kheraj
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQaGs_0cbpUd4a00
Vroom vroom! Charli XCX performing at Lafayette.

During that first seemingly unending lockdown in 2020, while most of the world was watching Tiger King or baking bread, British pop maverick Charli XCX wrote, recorded and released a whole album. A collaborative effort with her fans, titled How I’m Feeling Now, it distilled the boredom, frustration, grief, gratitude and mania of that period into hyperactive club-pop that offered up escapism and introspection when they were needed most.

That record is the focus of Charli’s first post-lockdown UK show. Arriving on stage dressed as if she’s hosting a Matrix-themed aerobics session – in sunglasses, a black floor-length laced jacket, combat boots, cycling shorts and a cropped black sweater with “GAY” emblazoned on it – the 29-year-old barely stops moving during a rocket-paced set.

Opening with Visions, the optimistic closer from How I’m Feeling Now, Charli whizzes through the first three songs in a hedonistic rush that lubricates fans for Anthems, an industrial hyperpop explosion that causes a mosh pit. “Just because you’re on the balcony, doesn’t mean you’re not in it,” she shouts to those on the upper level, before thrashing around like a child at a party after too much sugar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tozfc_0cbpUd4a00
A hedonistic rush … Charli XCX at Lafayette. Photograph: Henry Redcliffe

This energy is maintained for most of the set, Charli and her fans egging each other on over the chaotic synths and rap of Pink Diamond and the scratching electronics of C2.0. This uproarious atmosphere leaves no space for sentimentality: stage chatter is kept to a minimum, while the ubiquitous lashings of live Auto-Tune blur the lines between her vocals and backing track, although this ultimately strips any rawness out of her voice on the more reflective moments like during the pensive Enemy.

But displays of emotion are clearly not the objective. Instead the focus is on exorcising the trauma of the past 19 months by partying, as evidenced during the encore, which Charli kicks off with Frankenstein banger Vroom Vroom causing the crowd to throw themselves with exuberant recklessness. It might not mark the end of the pandemic, but this show certainly feels like a euphoric and cathartic farewell to an era of Covid-necessitated repression, all orchestrated by one of pop’s most adventurous auteurs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Elton John: The Lockdown Sessions review – Elton as bejewelled curator

Since his last studio album in 2013, Elton John has fashioned himself into an enthusiastic patron of contemporary pop via his Apple Music radio show, and rather than finish anything with Bernie Taupin, he’s decided instead to parlay his passion for new music into a collaborations album. Surely this is the only place where you’ll find Lil Nas X and Rina Sawayama alongside Eddie Vedder and the two Stevies, Wonder and Nicks.
MUSIC
Telegraph

Charli XCX, review: laying bare the post-lockdown emotions of an entire generation

For the past five years, Charli XCX has positioned herself as a futurepop star. After a stint writing radio-friendly bubblegum anthems (I Love It, Boom Clap), she started to experiment with the alternative worlds of PC Music and Hyperpop for a pair of glitching, abrasive mixtapes that buried big hooks under lashings of autotune and featured a cast of forward-thinking but underground artists.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli Xcx
hypefresh.co

TEYANA TAYLOR’S TOP 15 JAW DROPPING FASHION MOMENTS

It all started with Kanye West’s 2016 “Fade” music video. The popular video featured “It Girl” Teyana Taylor and made major headlines giving the spotlight to the now fashionista. As time progressed, Taylor went on to make her mark in a plethora of industries: acting, modeling, and currently fashion. Fashion has always been a part of Teyana Taylor’s brand, from her music videos to her new role as Creative Director of PLT; Taylor clearly made her mark in the music industry. As a result, she has definitely become a cultural icon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kate Middleton Just Made A Heartbreaking Statement About Addiction

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton gave an impassioned keynote speech for The Forward Trust‘s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign, lending her voice to the conversation as one of her many projects within her royal duties. Discussing the roots of addiction and common misconceptions surrounding the disease, Middleton addressed within her speech the frightening reality that nobody is truly above addiction.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedonism#British#Matrix#Anthems
wmagazine.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wore Another One of Angelina Jolie’s Old Dresses on the Red Carpet

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt must be having a field day during the Eternals press tour. The two sisters have been tagging along as their mom, Angelina Jolie, travels the world, attending press events ahead of the movie’s premiere, and have even joined her on the red carpet a handful of times. While it may seem like it can’t get better than that, Angelina has proven she’s the ultimate cool mom by letting her teenage daughters pull clothes from her closet. At the UK premiere for the Eternals on Wednesday night, Shiloh was by her mom’s side yet again, this time, in a Dior dress originally worn by Angelina in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Eve shows a baby bump that will 'blow ya mind'

The iconic “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” rapper announced on October 15, that she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, would be expecting their first child and revealed her growing baby bump on Instagram. In her post, the artist writes, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Is That Rihanna? 7 Halloween Celebrity Beauty Looks to Try

Do you know what's lame? RSVP'ing to a Halloween party, forgetting that you did that, and then throwing on some cat ears last minute and calling that a costume. Why go through all that sheepish awkwardness at the party, laughing at your lack of originality, when this year has produced some of the best in celebrity beauty looks? But, of course, you don't have to go all out and get a ballgown either. Do you have a red dress and some red lipstick? All you have to do is buy some clip-in micro bangs and– Wow, are you, Megan Fox, at the Met Gala? Below, find all the inspo and necessary purchases to make this year's Halloween costumes iconic.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chance The Rapper Suffers From "PTSD" Due To Watching His Peers Get Murdered

More stars are drawing attention to the importance of mental health and Taraji P. Henson has partnered with Facebook Watch to expand her vision. The award-winning actress hosts Peace of Mind with Taraji where she sits down with celebrities and other influential figures. During the episodes, harsh truths and traumatic memories are often discussed, and such was the case when Chance The Rapper recently paid Taraji & Co. a visit.
MENTAL HEALTH
HipHopDX.com

Maino Instigates Alpo Martinez Murder On Instagram With An Alleged Victim

Hip Hop culture knows the story of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez, the drug kingpin who killed his best friend in cold blood and snitched on a number of others as his life was one of the inspirations for the classic film, Paid In Full. The infamous drug dealer was killed in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning (October 31) in Harlem, New York. The Big Apple felt the ripple effect of Alpo’s death and there’s a rapper who’s commented on the incident in the most cunning way.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Blair From "The Facts of Life" Now at 58

If you grew up in the '80s, you grew up learning the facts of life from, well, The Facts of Life. A spinoff of the popular show Diff'rent Strokes, it became one of the longest-running sitcoms of the decade during its nine-year, 200-episode arc. An entire generation came of age with Tootie Ramsey, Natalie Green, Jo Polniaczek, and of course, Blair Warner. But like so many friends from our teen years, chances are you've lost touch with your old pals from the Eastland School for Young Women. In other words, time for an update!
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

42K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy