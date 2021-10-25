CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hi GUYS, Can You Have Some Things That Confuse You But You’re Too Afraid To Ask

 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJ6k8_0cbpUTCC00
Intricate Explorer/Unsplash

We’re only human. You can’t expect to be perfect all the time—no matter how much you strive for that, there will always be some glaring flaws and gaps in your knowledge that you might find embarrassing. It’s best to fix what you can and embrace all the rest. Though, to be fair, that’s much easier said than done.

I feel like I’m really articulate when I’m going about my day especially over text, but as soon as I get into a verbal disagreement, it’s like my brain shuts off and I forget how to think. Like a deer in the headlights. I don’t remember it always being this way, but it’s like I struggle to accurately express myself.
I have no idea how often I should text, call or hang out with a friend to maintain a friendship. Especially long distance. I’ve lost friends over the years because I hate texting and don’t understand how often I need to keep in touch with someone. The only friends I’ve kept are the ones I can meet in person.
I really wish someone could supervise me during social interactions and give me real honest feedback about what I am doing wrong.
Flirting. Let's face it. I don't even know what the heck that is, how it works and what the difference between talking and flirting is. Funny enough, apparently that leads to me constantly flirty without wanting to be. At least, I often get told that I flirt with almost every single person I meet.
Life. Like what I supposed to be doing? I have about 80 years total. So far, I’ve learned stuff, got married, and got a good job. Am I just grinding out the rest of my years?
My job. Everyone says I'm doing great and praises me for being so efficient or being ahead on my training but I feel like I'm constantly having to ask questions and do extensive research on what the f**k I'm supposed to do in specific situations.

Mostly people opened up about all the things, big and small, that they’re either too embarrassed to ask about in real life or are simply too afraid to draw attention to because they think others would make fun of them for this. But here, we are more than happy to offer our advice to people.

Hey Guys, What’s The Stupidest Thing You’ve Done?

My first day working at a drug store when I was 14. It was my first job and I was super nervous. We sold balloons that I had to learn to fill up with helium. Each time I’d fill up a balloon I would set it down on the counter and turn around to fill up the next. Each time the balloon would be gone when I’d turn around to add another to the pile. Duh!
Hey Guys, Can You Share Some Problems That We Can Fix？

Litter. Take your trash home or find a bin to throw it in. I'm in therapy and really struggling with an existential crisis. My therapist tells me that only I can change my outlook on life and I guess he is right. The problem is that as much as I try, I can't shake off the feelings of futility and pointlessness of it all. All my previous coping mechanisms are failing and I don't know how I can climb out of the abyss. I have no dreams or ambitions and I am simply just existing. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.
Hey Guys, Can You Ask Riddles For Us To Try To Figure Out In The Comments?

Please, don't give the answer in your response. What ways more: 100lbs of bricks or 100lbs of feathers?. People buy me to eat, but never eat me. What am I?. A boy is playing in the warm sunlight. Suddenly a vampire comes and bites the boy. The boy- we'll call him Timmy- ran to his parents and told them what happened. Timmy's parents hired a vampire expert. Timmy told the vampire expert what happened. The Vampire Expert said that the vampire attack was fake. How did the vampire expert know this?
Hey Guys, What Is The Most Toxic Friendship You Have Had?

She was my co-worker and we shared an office for several years, so we got close. I stood by her side when her fiance dumped her, just when they were planning their wedding. Patiently listened to her endless complaints about her ex and&nbsp;witnessed her hysterical cries. Joined her in vacations so she wouldn't feel alone and miserable. Defended her when others were gossiping about her. Whenever she needed a shoulder to lean on, I was there for her. BIG mistake. Fast forward 2 years, she found someone else and got married. I went through a difficult period too. She didn't bother to give a call or a message when I was hospitalized. (She later explained she didn't want to spoil her vacation with her sweetheart.) I had depressive episodes and tried to talk to her about it, but she dismissed it as being "silly and nonsense". One evening we went out to a restaurant. The bartender casually asked her about me: "Is she your best friend?" To which she&nbsp;bluntly replied: "No, she's not my friend". (She later explained to me that I shouldn't be upset about&nbsp;it, because in her opinion, there was no one she could call "a true&nbsp;friend") Later on I found out that&nbsp;she had been gossiping and slandering me on&nbsp;every occasion - pretty much in the same&nbsp;period when I acted as her unpaid therapist.
Hey Guys, How Did You Meet Your Best Friend?

We were in the same class in school from when we were 12, but we didn't become best friends until we were about 15. Since then we have done just about everything together. We met through role-play. She didn't know my true identity until a year later when I gave up my role-play persona. We got to know each other afterwards when she learned what my real name was and whatnot. Then we became best friends. Yay! ~(o3o)~
Hey Guys, What Did You Want To Be As A Child That You Wish You Had Pursued?

I wanted to be a doctor, man I wish I followed my dreams. Music, specifically percussion, I was pretty good in school, and I didn't have to sing. An archaeologist. I used to go with my grandpa as he went digging for geodes and we would find some cool, old artifacts too. I actually still had that in mind when I first started college, but quickly realized it wasn't a career that would help me pay my bills straight away.
Hey Guys, What Is The Worst Thing Your So-Called Best Friend Said To You?

“Reese we all know your an attention seeker, stop saying you're trans”. Not a friend but my mother. I told her my boyfriend of 8 years had cheated on me and the other girl was now pregnant. This was after we had had two miscarriages, which my mum knew. Her response was “oh well, what do you expect”…because I was fat. She felt I deserved it. 18 years later and I can still hear it like it was yesterday.
Hey Guys, What Are Some Life Hacks You Know?

Need something cold fast? Put it in the freezer for a short bit. Pro tip: Don't forget about it :p. Learn how to say "no" to people. Especially on the job, but this can also apply to the people you love as well.
