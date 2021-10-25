CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellwood, IL

Bellwood Weather Forecast

Bellwood (IL) Weather Channel
Bellwood (IL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

BELLWOOD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Related
Bellwood (IL) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Bellwood — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BELLWOOD, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bellwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
