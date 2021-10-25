Portland Weather Forecast
PORTLAND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost overnight
- High 56 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
