CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, IN

Portland Weather Forecast

Portland (IN) Weather Channel
Portland (IN) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

PORTLAND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cbpUHqi00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, IN
Portland (IN) Weather Channel

Portland (IN) Weather Channel

Portland, IN
222
Followers
613
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy