Love Yourself Today review – folk-rocker Damien Dempsey does mass therapy

By Phil Hoad
The Guardian
 7 days ago
Love Yourself Today Press publicity film still Photograph: Publicity image

Even if you’re not into his lumpen folk-rock polemics, this documentary and concert film goes a long way to explaining Dublin singer-songwriter Damien Dempsey ’s unshakeable home-crowd following, and why – as we see at the beginning of Ross Killeen’s reflective film – he is able to pack out a series of gigs every Christmas. Dempsey’s story makes a fine case for music as personal balm, but juxtaposing it with three of his fans’ personal histories deepens the scope of his art into a true act of public communion and shared healing. At least, if the deluge of tears streaming down concertgoers’ cheeks here is anything to go by.

The three Dubliners we hear from are elegant recovering heroin addict Nadia, who “gave up on life” after her brother’s murder; boxing coach Packy, gripped by social phobia since his teens and witness to the alleyway shooting of a friend; and longbearded Jonathan, a reformed alcoholic once traumatically attacked by a schoolteacher, who has discovered new meaning in life. The Dublin street-life nuggets – shot in beautifully desolate black and white by cinematographer Narayan van Maele – could be straight out of Dempsey’s lyrics. Unsurprisingly, there are close correspondences in the musician’s past: the shy working-class boy who started to sail close to the wind after his parents’ divorce and had his road to Damascus moment after being beaten senseless by 15 people. “It was a good little left-right,” he says. “It put me on a better path.”

As well as its refreshing emphasis on mental health, and the importance of self- and mutual care, Love Yourself Today also makes clear how rooted in Irish tradition and folk ideals Dempsey is; the sweaty, chest-beating mass therapy of his Christmas concerts is an outsized version of the living-room family “singsongs” of his youth. “Don’t ever think the music comes from you. It comes through you,” is just one of the many platitudes Dempsey, who looks like a soulful bouncer, serves up. With his mum in the audience, who’s going to argue with that?

• Love Yourself Today screens on 30 October at the Doc’n Roll festival in London, then tours.

The Guardian

Doran: Doran review – magical ‘freak folk’ with a centuries-old sound

US four-piece Doran identify themselves as a freak folk collective exploring “tradition and innovation in song, myth and ceremony”. Anchoring them is singer/banjo player Elizabeth LaPrelle from brilliant duo Anna & Elizabeth, whose experimental approach to ancient songs has always augmented their raw power. She’s joined by ethnomusicologist Brian Dolphin, and Channing Showalter and Annie Schermer of the performance art group West of Roan.
The Guardian

Sadie Frost and her mother get ready for a wedding: ‘I imagined this amazing princess life ahead of me’

A poster girl for 90s cool, Sadie Frost rose to prominence as a Vivienne Westwood model, before starring in Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The daughter of Mary Davidson and psychedelic artist David Vaughan, who died in 2003, Frost began her acting career with a Jelly Tots advert in 1968. She has since ventured into fashion (with the label FrostFrench), stage performance (one-woman play Touched … Like a Virgin) and film production (Set the Thames on Fire). She makes her feature-length directorial debut with Quant, a documentary about the influence of fashion icon Mary Quant. She lives in London and has four children: Finlay with her first husband, Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp, and Rafferty, Iris and Rudy with Jude Law.
The Independent

Woman performs dramatic reading of ex’s ‘BS apology’ text to ‘sad’ violin music

A woman has done a dramatic reading of her ex-boyfriend’s “BS apology text” while incorporating “sad” violin music into the performance.On Thursday, 25-year-old musician Jax, who goes by @jaxwritessongs on TikTok, where she has more than 7.7m followers, uploaded a video of herself reading the text while fellow musician Lindsey Stirling played the violin. “Adding sad violins to my ex’s bullsh*t apology text,” Jax began the video as she held up her phone showing the message. As Stirling began to play soft tunes on the violin, the TikTok star then read the message she received from her ex aloud,...
Indianapolis Recorder

Book review: ‘The Redemption of Bobby Love’

Don’t breathe one word of what you’re about to hear, not to anyone living or dead. This is top secret information, for your eyes only. Keep it quiet. And in the new book “The Redemption of Bobby Love” by Bobby and Cheryl Love with Lori L. Tharps, hope that everyone else does so, too.
The Quietus

Reel Sounds – Vol. 4: St. Vincent, Damien Dempsey And More At Doc’N Roll 2021

This year's Doc'n Roll festival grapples with artifice and authenticity as it returns to the big screen, finds Neil Fox. Two films that build on recent music documentaries that have set or pushed the bar in the way they approach their subjects are standouts in this year’s Doc ’N Roll festival programme. The festival is making a welcome return to cinemas as well as hosting online premieres following last year’s solely online edition. First up, The Nowhere Inn explores the art and role of the music documentary in a musician’s life, in a way that feels akin to Stewart Lee and Michael Cumming’s brilliant King Rocker from last year. Where King Rocker takes a curious and lo-fi approach to undermining, critiquing and questioning the music documentary, The Nowhere Inn takes a more elaborate, postmodern and meta approach that is risky but pays great dividends.
Variety

‘Roh’ Review: A Disquieting Rural Malaysian Folk-Horror Tale

Though horror movies have increasingly gravitated toward jump scares and computer-generated FX, often the genre’s most unsettling exercises eschew such tricks for quiet, unadorned menace. That’s certainly the case with “Roh,” which was Malaysia’s submission for the best international feature Oscar last year. Belatedly getting released to U.S. virtual cinemas, VOD and digital formats on Oct. 29, . After a wordless opening sequence in which we see her incongruously presiding over some fiery nocturnal burial rite, a filth-covered, knife-clutching little girl (Putri Nurqaseh) wanders from the jungle to a small hut. There, husband-abandoned Mak (Farah Ahmad) lives with teenage daughter Along...
xsnoize.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Moyka – The Revelations of Love

Norwegian singer-songwriter and producer Moyka releases her debut album, The Revelations of Love, via Snafu Records. A concept album, The Revelations of Love, reveals the interconnecting threads of love and loss. Moyka explains, “The overall theme of the album is love. It starts with discovering a new romance, leading further...
The Guardian

The Guardian

