Bladenboro, NC

Bladenboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

BLADENBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cbpUECX00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

