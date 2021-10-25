Bladenboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BLADENBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers Likely
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
