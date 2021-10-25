CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventnor City, NJ

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Ventnor City (NJ) Weather Channel
Ventnor City (NJ) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(VENTNOR CITY, NJ) Monday is set to be rainy in Ventnor City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ventnor City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cbpUAfd00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

