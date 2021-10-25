4-Day Weather Forecast For Mercersburg
MERCERSBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0