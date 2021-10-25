CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercersburg, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Mercersburg

Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel
Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

MERCERSBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0cbpU76h00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel

Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel

Mercersburg, PA
83
Followers
610
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy