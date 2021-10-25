CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vance, AL

Monday has sun for Vance — 3 ways to make the most of it

 7 days ago

(VANCE, AL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vance:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0cbpU6Dy00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

