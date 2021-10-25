Midway Weather Forecast

MIDWAY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.