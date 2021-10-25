Midway Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIDWAY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0cbpU5LF00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Midway

(MIDWAY, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Midway. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
