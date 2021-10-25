Taneytown Weather Forecast
TANEYTOWN, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
