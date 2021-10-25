Paoli Weather Forecast
PAOLI, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of drizzle overnight
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
