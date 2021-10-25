Paoli Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PAOLI, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cbpU1oL00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of drizzle overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

