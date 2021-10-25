CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, AR

Clarksville Weather Forecast

Clarksville (AR) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cbpU0vc00

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

