CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta Lake, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Shasta Lake

Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel
Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

SHASTA LAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cbpTzHX00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain Showers

    • High 54 °F, low 50 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel

Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel

Shasta Lake, CA
210
Followers
615
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy