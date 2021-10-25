Daily Weather Forecast For Shasta Lake
SHASTA LAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Rain Showers
- High 54 °F, low 50 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0