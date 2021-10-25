Daily Weather Forecast For Shasta Lake

SHASTA LAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers overnight High 57 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Rain Showers High 54 °F, low 50 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.