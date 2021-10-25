Wyandanch Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WYANDANCH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of t-storms then heavy rain overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Heavy rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 38 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0