Wyandanch Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WYANDANCH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of t-storms then heavy rain overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Heavy rain during the day; while rain overnight High 63 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 38 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



