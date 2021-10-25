CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Madison

Madison (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

MADISON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cbpTvkd00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

