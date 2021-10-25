Daily Weather Forecast For Country Club Hills
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 56 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
