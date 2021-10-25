CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, FL

Oxford Weather Forecast

Oxford (FL) Weather Channel
Oxford (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

OXFORD, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cbpTs6S00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

