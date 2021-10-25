Ware Daily Weather Forecast
WARE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Light Rain
- High 50 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Light rain during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 41 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
