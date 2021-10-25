CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(ORLAND, CA) A sunny Monday is here for Orland, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Orland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cbpTpSH00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny then light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Light rain then rain showers likely during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

