Clayton, DE

Clayton Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

CLAYTON, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cbpTnw300

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

