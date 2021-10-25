CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donalsonville, GA

Donalsonville Daily Weather Forecast

Donalsonville (GA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

DONALSONVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cbpTm3K00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

