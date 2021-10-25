Eufaula Weather Forecast
EUFAULA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 28
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
