Eufaula, OK

Eufaula Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

EUFAULA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cbpTlAb00

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
