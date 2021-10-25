CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Oak Island

 7 days ago

OAK ISLAND, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cbpTkHs00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

OAK ISLAND, NC
Oak Island, NC
