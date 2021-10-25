Daily Weather Forecast For Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
