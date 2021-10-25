Keyport Daily Weather Forecast

KEYPORT, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, October 26 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 35 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



