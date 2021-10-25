Keyport Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KEYPORT, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cbpTiWQ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

