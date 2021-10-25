CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keansburg, NJ

Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Keansburg (NJ) Weather Channel
Keansburg (NJ) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(KEANSBURG, NJ) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Keansburg Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Keansburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cbpTd6n00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Keansburg (NJ) Weather Channel

Keansburg Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Keansburg: Sunday, October 24: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight; Monday, October 25: Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Patchy
KEANSBURG, NJ
Keansburg (NJ) Weather Channel

Keansburg (NJ) Weather Channel

Keansburg, NJ
58
Followers
612
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy