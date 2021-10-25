Hempstead Daily Weather Forecast
HEMPSTEAD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
