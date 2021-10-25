CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, TX

Hempstead Daily Weather Forecast

Hempstead (TX) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

HEMPSTEAD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0cbpTaSc00

  • Monday, October 25

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

