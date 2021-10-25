CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Liberty

(LIBERTY, SC) Monday is set to be rainy in Liberty, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Liberty:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cbpTYe200

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

