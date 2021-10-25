CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Ridge, NC

Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel
Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(HOLLY RIDGE, NC) Monday is set to be rainy in Holly Ridge, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holly Ridge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0cbpTXlJ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holly Ridge, NC
Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Holly Ridge

(HOLLY RIDGE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Holly Ridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
HOLLY RIDGE, NC
Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel

Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel

Holly Ridge, NC
114
Followers
622
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy