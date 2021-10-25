Weather Forecast For Sheffield Lake

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield Lake (OH) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cbpTVzr00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

