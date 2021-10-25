Weather Forecast For Sheffield Lake
SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 54 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
