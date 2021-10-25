CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainy forecast for Denton? Jump on it!

Denton (MD) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(DENTON, MD) Monday is set to be rainy in Denton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Denton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cbpTU7800

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

