Circle Pines, MN

Circle Pines Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

CIRCLE PINES, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XaUO_0cbpTRSx00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 45 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Rain Showers

    • High 51 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

