Havana Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAVANA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
