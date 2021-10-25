CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday rain in White Plains: Ideas to make the most of it

(WHITE PLAINS, MD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over White Plains Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Plains:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cbpTPhV00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

