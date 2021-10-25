The best Halloween candy according to our staff

A good pint of ice cream is one thing you are guaranteed to find in our food editors' freezers. Whether they are eating it by the spoonful or scooping it over pie à la mode, they know that everyone needs a go-to vanilla and chocolate ice cream. That goes for those who don't eat dairy, too. So, what about plant-based ice creams? Supermarket shelves are stocked with all kinds of options made with plant-based ingredients like nuts (cashew especially), coconut milk, extra-virgin olive oil, and even avocado, and these alternative ice creams are available in all kinds of flavors, from banana cream pudding to salted caramel. To choose our favorites, we focused our tasting on chocolate and vanilla vegan ice creams, which allowed us to compare similar products rather than try flavors only one brand makes. All in all, we tried ten vegan ice creams, five of each flavor, to find our favorites. This is what we discovered.

