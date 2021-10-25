CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, SC

A rainy Monday in Effingham — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 7 days ago

(EFFINGHAM, SC) Monday is set to be rainy in Effingham, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Effingham:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cbpTLPp00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Effingham (SC) Weather Channel

Effingham (SC) Weather Channel

