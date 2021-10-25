CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, MO

Bridgeton Weather Forecast

Bridgeton (MO) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

BRIDGETON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cbpTKX600

  • Monday, October 25

    Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 42 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

