Bridgeton Weather Forecast

BRIDGETON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 42 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers High 56 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



