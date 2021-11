It’s time for my healthy nine-year-old son to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In fact, it’s time for every kid aged five to eleven to get vaccinated. An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed the data from clinical trials assessing the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children five to eleven years old. The experts voted unanimously to recommend authorization for this vaccine in children in that age range. As a next step, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will decide whether all kids should have access to the vaccine, or only some. Some experts have proposed use in high-risk children only while we accumulate additional data.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO