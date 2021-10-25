Firefighters respond to multi-structure fire in Morgan City

Firefighters responded Sunday night to a multi-structure fire on Third Street in Morgan City.

The Morgan City Fire Department was called on October 24 to the 1000 block of Third Street at around 10:30 pm.

The MCFD says that three different structures were on fire. The fire is believed to have started in a detached garage and spread to a house and shed nearby.

The fire was brought under control around 11:30 with the help of additional firefighters. Hot spots were being extinguished several hours following the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Firefighters say that the fire is believed to be accidental. No malicious intent is suspected, they say.

