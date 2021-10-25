CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandergrift, PA

Vandergrift Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

VANDERGRIFT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cbpTEEk00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely then cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

