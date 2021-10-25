Monday set for rain in Lake Station — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LAKE STATION, IN) Monday is set to be rainy in Lake Station, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Station:

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 54 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 40 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 56 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers High 57 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.