Daily Weather Forecast For Carriere

 7 days ago

CARRIERE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cbpTCTI00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

3 ideas for jumping on Friday's sunny forecast in Carriere

(CARRIERE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Carriere. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

