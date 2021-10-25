CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arden, NC

Arden Daily Weather Forecast

Arden (NC) Weather Channel
Arden (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

ARDEN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cbpTBaZ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Arden (NC) Weather Channel

Arden (NC) Weather Channel

Arden, NC
113
Followers
619
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy