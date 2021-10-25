Arden Daily Weather Forecast
ARDEN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
