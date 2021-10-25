Daily Weather Forecast For Summersville
SUMMERSVILLE, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
