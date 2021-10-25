CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summersville, WV

Daily Weather Forecast For Summersville

Summersville (WV) Weather Channel
Summersville (WV) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

SUMMERSVILLE, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cbpTAhq00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Summersville (WV) Weather Channel

Summersville (WV) Weather Channel

Summersville, WV
381
Followers
617
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy