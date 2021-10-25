CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River, LA

Monday has sun for Pearl River — 3 ways to make the most of it

 7 days ago

(PEARL RIVER, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pearl River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pearl River:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0cbpT78u00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

