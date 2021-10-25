CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverton, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Silverton

 7 days ago

SILVERTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cbpT5NS00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Light Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

