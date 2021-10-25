Monday rain in Princess Anne: Ideas to make the most of it

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Princess Anne Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Princess Anne:

Monday, October 25 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, October 26 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 29 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 65 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.